ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Child care in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Working parents in the borderland have struggled to find affordable, quality child care for years. Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, we'll explore various programs and initiatives that are helping parents.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex has re-opened a program called Care Force that helps parents find an approved provider and access funding to help cover child care costs. If you have a relative that can assist in providing care, they may be eligible for compensation through Care Force.

The program has a limited number of spaces available. To find out how you can qualify, contact Care Force at 915-887-2878, or you can email eligibility-ccs@borderplexjobs.com.

There is also a coalition of local civic, non-profit and educational groups called Early Matters El Paso that is working to improve early childhood education and child care. According to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, over fifty percent of El Paso families have lost child care benefits under new work eligibility rules. Early Matters El Paso is surveying local business owners so they can understand how they can better serve the families that work for them.

To learn more about how Workforce Solutions Borderplex and Early Matters El Paso are helping working families with child care, tune in to ABC-7 Xtra Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.