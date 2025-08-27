Skip to Content
ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson: the full interview

ABC-7 and El Paso Inc. interview with El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson
today at 10:48 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Recently, ABC-7's Andrew J. Polk and Reyes Mata III from our news partners at El Paso Inc. sat down with El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson to discuss his first eight months in office.

The interview covered a range of topics to include questions about his campaign promises, what has worked, and what hasn't, including promises on lower property taxes and street repairs. None of the questions were given to the Mayor in advance.

The full 30-minute interview will be shown Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra. You can also watch it on this page.

ABC-7 Xtra airs at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

