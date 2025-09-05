ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: El Paso’s Transportation Future

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As you drive through El Paso, it seems that on every major roadway, you're seeing orange barrels. While most of us see it as an inconvenience, you have to look at the big picture that the work being done now, will benefit everyone in the future.

How does TXDOT decide which projects to undertake? How are the priorities set? And perhaps most important to drivers is, why are so many projects going on at the same time?

For the answers to those questions and many others, TXDOT's Public Information Officer Jennifer Wright and Raul Ortega, Jr., project planning and development for TXDOT will be on this week's ABC-7 Xtra Sunday.

They'll provide updates on current projects like the I-10 West Widening, Purple Heart Expressway and the Artcraft project.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs Sunday night at 10:35, right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.