ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – El Paso’s Drone Network

A DJI Enterprise drone
DJI Enterprise
A DJI Enterprise drone
By
Published 9:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is being recognized on social media as the first city in the United States to build a citywide drone network. The post on X came from drone manufacturer DJI Enterprise.

Together, El Paso Police, El Paso Fire, and the city's aviation department have 22 DJU drone docks and a Flight Hub 2 On-Prem system.

This Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, learn how the drone network is being used, and how concerns over privacy are being addressed. My guest is Assistant Police Chief Humberto Talamantes from the El Paso Police Department.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
abc-7 xtra
drones
el paso drone network

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

