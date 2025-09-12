ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – El Paso’s Drone Network

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is being recognized on social media as the first city in the United States to build a citywide drone network. The post on X came from drone manufacturer DJI Enterprise.

Together, El Paso Police, El Paso Fire, and the city's aviation department have 22 DJU drone docks and a Flight Hub 2 On-Prem system.

This Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, learn how the drone network is being used, and how concerns over privacy are being addressed. My guest is Assistant Police Chief Humberto Talamantes from the El Paso Police Department.

