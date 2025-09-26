ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Project Jupiter – Economic Growth for Dona Ana County or Environmental Nightmare?

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- On September 19th, Dona Ana County Commissioners voted four to one to move forward on Project Jupiter, a massive data center campus to be located in Santa Teresa. The vote was to issue $165 billion in industrial revenue bonds that will enable development of the project.

Four data centers used for artificial intelligence training are planned for the campus. Project Jupiter developers say 2500 people will be hired to build the campus, which is scheduled to be finished in 2028. Another 750 people would be hired to work permanently on the campus.

But the approval of the plan came with plenty of backlash. Opponents of Project Jupiter are concerned about the data center campus's use of water and electricity, as well as how quickly the project appeared to come together.

