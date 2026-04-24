ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – The Phantom Lots of Far East El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- What is stopping growth for parts of far east El Paso and Horizon City?

Most of the recent development in the region has been in the eastern part of the county. But that's starting to run into roadblocks as it moves further and further out.

If you take a look at a map to the area between Hueco Tanks and Horizon City, along Ascension Road, it shows what looks like streets and subdivisions. But actually driving through the area shows that not much is actually there beyond a few colonias, warehouses and truck yards.

These "phantom lots" come from a land sale scheme decades ago that now presents big problems for those wanting to build in the area and officials looking to meet the demand for housing.

Sunday night on ABC-7 XTRA, join host Andrew J. Polk as we hear from Reyes Mata III, reporter with El Paso Inc. who has been digging into the issue, and Walter Miller, former mayor of Horizon City and now trying to address the problems with a local development corporation.

Tune in Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10.