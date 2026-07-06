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ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – The Borderland’s role in America 250

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today at 10:24 AM
Published 9:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the nation celebrates Independence Day, we're taking a deeper look at the connected history that runs deep in the Borderland.

It spans from the echoes of prehistoric times etched into the very rock, to the early stages of European expansion and colonization that have shaped the boundaries and cultures still present today.

And our region plays a big part in our national story - right from the founding of the United States with support for the cause of American independence and even earlier, with claims that the real first Thanksgiving was held right here.

So how does El Paso and the Borderland fit into the sesquicentennial celebrations of America 250?

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with Martha Vera, honorary consul of Spain in the region about that history and its connections.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 PM, right after ABC-7 at 10 weekend.

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Andrew J. Polk

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