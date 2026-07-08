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Ruidoso Resilience: How a community is recovering a year after deadly flooding

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Published 4:28 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KVIA) -- It's been two years since wildfires scorched areas surrounding the Village of Ruidoso high in the Sierra Blanca mountains. Just a year ago this week, heavy rains on those burned areas sent runoff rushing down the Rio Ruidoso -- causing deadly flash flooding.

Three people died, including two children.

Flooding also caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

ABC-7's Andrew J. Polk went back to some of the hardest-hit areas and talked with community members -- including Ruidoso's mayor -- and business owners about their recovery, and what it will take to build up Ruidoso's resilience.

Tune in Thursday for ABC-7 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. to hear from those impacted and what they hope happens next for the region.

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Andrew J. Polk

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