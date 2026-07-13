Skip to Content
Xtra

Rescued therapy dog ‘Buddy’ brings comfort to court victims in El Paso

El Paso County
By
Published 11:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Buddy, a therapy dog at the El Paso District Attorney's Office, has been providing comfort to victims testifying in court.

Interestingly, Buddy himself was rescued and rehabilitated after suffering abuse before becoming a therapy dog. His own success story is an inspiration to those he helps.

"I hope that buddy's, you know, story is something that it can be helpful to prevent more any animal this, and just to let the victims of crime who come to our office that if they want to meet buddy, just let us know," said Lorena Garcia, Buddy's handler.

Buddy sits outside the El Paso County Courthouse
(Courtesy: El Paso County)

Buddy's story is one you have to watch Thursday only on ABC-7 at 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
Buddy
Therapy dog

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.