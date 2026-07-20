Moises Rodriguez aims to represent El Paso as an Olympian boxer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has a very rich boxing history, especially so in the past few years. Stephanie Han's rise to becoming the WBA World Champion has put a spotlight on the Sun City, and other boxers are starting to rise.

Moises Rodriguez is one of those new stars. He's been one of the top amateur boxers in the world over the past few years and has leveled up in 2026.

"We're a small town. I feel like a lot of people overlook us," said Rodriguez. "They don't see big, elite, high level athletes coming out of this town. It shows that someone from the small town can be big."

Rodriguez is currently in Colorado Springs at the Olympic Training Center getting ready for a camp in Italy. His next tournament is in December, and with a win, he could be in prime position to be in the Olympics in 2028.

"I'm ranked number two in the United States right now in my weight and age division. So there's just one more person ahead of me to try to make it to the Olympics. That's the next big step," he said.

After winning an under-18 tournament and the Gold Gloves National tournament in 2025, he now has international wins under his belt.

"I won the Helsinki tournament in Finland. And I also won in Colombia. I won gold for both those tournaments for United States."

He's been training with his father since he was 8 years old and his dad believes he has enough to get to LA for 2028.

"He makes me very proud as a father," his dad told ABC-7 with a smile. "What he has accomplished throughout his whole boxing career as an amateur, it's hard. Not any teenager can do it, but he's been able to do it."

ABC-7 will have the full story with Moises and his father on ABC-7 at 6 on Thursday