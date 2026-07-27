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NMSU professor finds a ‘sweet’ way to tackle food waste

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Published 6:59 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Sergio Martinez-Monteagudo and his team of graduate students at New Mexico State University are addressing the issue of food waste in their own way. He's been working to find a way to make ice cream last longer.

After 36 samples, the team found the answer: manipulating the proteins.

By changing, the proteins bond to water better once refrozen, which allowed the team's test ice cream to hold its form longer.

Martinez-Monteagudo knows this does not solve the issues of sustainability or food waste in one fowl swoop, but he said progress comes from smaller victories.

"I want to inspire or create awareness that there are ways to solve problems. It will not be the big solution. It will not be one solution. One time. It will be step by step." Martinez-Monteagudo said.

Watch the full special report, "Sweet Science," Thursday on ABC-7 at 6 p.m.

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