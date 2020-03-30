Animated chart shows El Paso virus cases rapidly growing as ‘community spread’ kicks in

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A new interactive, animated chart from El Paso Matters shows how the number of positive coronavirus cases have rapidly grown since March 13 in El Paso County as more people are being tested. (You can view it above.)

El Paso public health officials said the number of confirmed cases reached 40 on Sunday night, up from 35 just a day earlier. Since just last Monday alone, the data shows cases in El Paso quadrupled.

Health experts indicate these numbers almost certainly underestimate the actual spread of the virus in El Paso because testing so far has been limited.

In releasing the new case totals on Sunday night, officials also provided the first map of where people who have tested positive live. This is more detail than many communities in the U.S. have provided to residents.

Health leaders said 32 of the cases involved people under age 50; 26 are women. They have not released information on how many have been hospitalized.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo pledged unspecified additional steps Sunday night as public health officials confirmed community spread of the virus.

“Now that community spread is confirmed, I strongly urge everyone to adhere to the Stay Home order we implemented last week. I will be working with Dr. (Hector) Ocaranza and the county judge, to revise the order with stricter measures,” Margo said without elaboration in a statement.

Community spread means that the virus has been shown to be spreading within El Paso, rather than being brought into the community by people who traveled elsewhere and returned with the illness.

Ocaranza, the El Paso City-County Health Authority director, had been saying for days that he expected community spread to begin.

Margo's statement said the new restrictions would be announced in 24 to 48 hours.

The mayor's current “Stay Home, Work Safe” order prohibits gathering of more than five people and has closed businesses not considered essential. Schools are closed indefinitely.

The order has allowed people to go to parks and be outside.

The 40 cases reported Sunday night by El Paso officials only includes results from tests conducted by the El Paso Public Health Department. Fort Bliss has reported an additional six cases, while Ciudad Juárez has reported four. Seventeen cases have been confirmed in Doña Ana County, which includes Las Cruces.