Appointments no longer needed at El Paso virus testing sites

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- There are now more places for El Pasoans to get a coronavirus test without scheduling an appointment. The Texas Military Department Mobile Testing Team is transitioning their testing sites to a new contractor, Honu, to allow testing to continue through July 31 at five testing sites and various rural sites within the county.

The transition to Honu will also mean that more people can be tested. Each site will double their testing capacity from 250 to 500 tests per site each day.

All the sites are drive-thru, with the exception of the hybrid walk-up and drive-thru site at Nations Tobin Recreation Center. Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once the daily capacity of 500 is met at each location, the site will be closed for the day to additional testing.

Here are the testing locations you can visit at select times:

Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX; July 14-18, July 20-25 and July 27-31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marty Robbins Recreation Center; 11620 Vista Del Sol, El Paso, TX; July 14-31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX; July 14-July 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Haskins Recreation Center; 7400 High Ridge, El Paso, TX; July 14-31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pavo Real Senior Center; 9301 Alameda, El Paso, TX; Most dates between July 15-31, with the exception of July 21 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo; 11200 Santos Sanchez St., Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo, TX; July 22 and July 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, TX; July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

El Paso County ESD #2 District Office, 16001 Socorro Rd., Fabens, TX; July 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the testing sites will administer nasal tests, instead of oral swabs. Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms.