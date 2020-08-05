El Paso church pastor who survived virus cheered by hundreds after 45 days in hospital

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- It was a homecoming Wednesday evening that hundreds had been waiting for - and some even calling it a "miracle."

An El Paso church pastor was released after weeks of being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Isaac Quijas was discharged from Providence Hospital east campus after recovering from Covid-19 following a month and a half in the hospital.

The senior pastor of Iglesia Betesda was escorted out the hospital doors and greeted by a cheering crowd of about 300 people who were waiting outside in the parking lot to give him a warm reception after spending 45 days in the hospital.

The pastor was visibly emotional from the outpouring, so were members of his congregation.

“Now we’re seeing a victory... we saw a miracle happen,” said church member Daniel Martinez.

Quijas has been a pastor at the church, located at 11840 Gateway East, for 16 years.