State-run Covid-19 testing sites in El Paso extend operations through Sept. 30

Health

EL PASO, Texas – State testing sites for Covid-19 in El Paso County have extended their operations through Sept. 30.

Two sites are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

They are located at the Nations Tobin Recreation Center, 8831 Railroad Dr., and the El Paso Community College’s Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr.

The testing site at the Socorro Activity Center, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except for Saturdays.

No appointments are needed. Testing is free and available to community members with or without symptoms.

Testing at sites run by the Texas Military Department’s Mobile Testing Team is also available in rural areas in El Paso County through Sept. 30.

You can find out more information about testing by visiting EPStrong.org.