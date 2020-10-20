El Paso adds 2 virus testing sites, now scheduling appointments online

Health

EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso is teaming up with several partners to open two new Covid-19 testing sites starting Wednesday.

One site is located at the UTEP Schuster 1 parking lot off Schuster Avenue at the Spur 1966 roundabout. This site is run in partnership with the University of Texas at El Paso and the Texas Military Department.

The second site, run by the Texas Military Department, will be at the Eastside Sports Complex at 14380 Montwood, near the intersection of Montwood and John Hayes.

Both sites are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

These are in addition to three state-run testing sites – at El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr.; Nations Tobin Recreation Center, 8831 Railroad; and the Socorro Activity Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd.

Residents will also be able to schedule appointments online at EPStrong.org for two city-run sites at 301 George Perry Blvd. and 7400 High Ridge Drive.

Click on the “Schedule Your Test” tab and you can schedule appointments for next Monday and beyond.

You can also still make your appointments by calling (915) 212-0783.