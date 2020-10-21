‘You can be that 1%’; El Paso doctor warns some COVID-19 patients are waiting too long to come to the hospital

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — An El Paso doctor on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus is concerned some virus patients are waiting too long to come to the hospital.

Dr. Jose Burgos, UMC’s Director of Internal Medicine, said he believes some people may delay this care because they underestimate what the virus can do.

He said it’s important for everyone to remember that the virus can have surprising impacts, even among those who are young and otherwise healthy.

“I want you to be aware that this virus can go either way,” Dr. Burgos said. “Still after all these countries, all the scientists all over the world, we haven't been able to have a predictive tool to understand how one person will be affected by the virus.”

If you have a respiratory illness, but have not yet been diagnosed with COVID-19, Dr. Burgos recommends you call your doctor to schedule an evaluation.

If you have been diagnosed with coronavirus, Dr. Burgos recommends keeping your doctor updated about your symptoms. If your symptoms worsen, your fever persists and you’re feeling shortness of breath, call your doctor right away. If he or she does not answer, and you can’t manage the symptoms at home, go to the hospital.

Dr. Burgos recommends you also monitor your oxygen saturation level with a Pulse Oximeter. If your levels are low, around 92% or below, go to the hospital. If your levels are critically low, around 90% or below, call an ambulance rather than having someone you know drive you.

Dr. Burgos is urging everyone to take the consequences of the virus seriously.

“People are underestimating what the virus can do, maybe because some of your friends have already gone through it and they are doing well,” he said. “It doesn't mean that you will do well. Remember something, this is a deadly virus. It’s not killing at a high rate, but it kills. I mean you can be that 1% from the statistics, statistics mean nothing until it hits you.”