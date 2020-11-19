CDC urges don’t travel for Thanksgiving as virus surges

Health

ATLANTA, Georgia -- As the pandemic surges across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance Thursday recommending that Americans not travel home for the traditional family gathering.

"Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year," the new guidelines state.

For college students considering heading home, the CDC said if someone hasn't been living with you for 14 days before they holiday they aren't part of your immediate "household."

"Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving," the CDC said.

United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest all reported a spike in cancellations over the last week.

"We're seeing exponential growth in cases," CDC Covid-19 incident manager Dr. Henry Walke said. "The opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time."

The CDC predicts that between 276,000 and 298,000 Americans will be dead from Covid-19 by Dec. 12.

Earlier this month, the CDC forecasted that the U.S. would hit at least 250,000 deaths by Thanksgiving weekend. That grim milestone was reached on Wednesday.