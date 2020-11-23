Shared Covid experiences prompting more El Pasoans to talk about their mental health

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Before the pandemic the conversation of mental health awareness was one that wasn't spoken of often, but as the reality of the pandemic and its impacts has set in for months now those shared experiences are sparking more conversations on mental health.

"This is hard. None of us was were designed to endure this kind of chaos. This kind of public health crisis," said Theodore Cooper, associate professor of psychology at UTEP.

Since the pandemic, he has seen an increase in conversation of mental health not only with students, but with clients as well.

"Everyone was reporting some sort of struggle. More on the depression, feeling blue, isolated, lonely and some on the anxious, worried and overwhelmed end," said Cooper.

According to Cooper, concerns from each age group varied with mature adults fearing the most about their vulnerability and contracting the virus. Young adults again fear the most about their family. Concerns about leaving the house and returning home infected is something that young adults struggle with everyday.

However, no matter the age group one thing all people felt a struggle with was the lack of being able to connect with family and friends.

"We're a community of connection," said Cooper, "what we crave to do the most is connect with each others and that is going to get us sick."

With the holiday season upon us, that lack of connection from our loved one's will be difficult to handle but health professionals urge people to find other ways to stay connected even if it means connecting virtual.

"Within the mental health community we know that during and after the holiday's there is an increase in people experiencing mental health issue," said Isidro Torres, interim executive director for NAMI El Paso, "however this year is going be harder, but I think one of the important things we must do is finding strategies that work for us to cope. Connect with friends, family and of course don't be afraid to connect with a professional if necessary."

Health experts also encourage people to take a break whenever they feel overwhelmed and to understand that allowing yourself to take a break does not mean you're broken.

"When we recognize that we share this experience, I think one of the benefits is that people start to recognize they're not alone," said Cooper.

Experts are hoping that the conversation about mental health continues to be an open dialogue.

"Through this pandemic, after this pandemic and beyond we still have to continue having these conversations about mental health," said Torres.