Newborns arriving like snowflakes at a pair of El Paso hospitals

Newborns at Las Palmas and Del Sol hospitals are getting snowflake hats and cards.
Newborns at Las Palmas and Del Sol are being celebrated with snowflake hats

EL PASO, Texas – No two snowflakes are the same, and the same thing goes for newborns.

To celebrate the winter holiday season, newborns arriving at a pair of Borderland hospitals are getting special attire – snowflake hats and cards.

Del Sol and Las Palmas medical centers are celebrating their newborns with these outfits through the holiday season.

It’s a way of being festive during what has been an often difficult year with the pandemic.

