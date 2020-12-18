Newborns arriving like snowflakes at a pair of El Paso hospitals

Health

EL PASO, Texas – No two snowflakes are the same, and the same thing goes for newborns.

To celebrate the winter holiday season, newborns arriving at a pair of Borderland hospitals are getting special attire – snowflake hats and cards.

Del Sol and Las Palmas medical centers are celebrating their newborns with these outfits through the holiday season.

It’s a way of being festive during what has been an often difficult year with the pandemic.