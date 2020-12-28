More than 22,000 vaccines received in El Paso, but some providers not yet ready to administer it

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- It was last Wednesday when the city of El Paso received their Covid-19 vaccine for the at-risk populations. The next day, the vaccines were already being administered.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Department, El Paso received 22,075 vaccines. The city said, as of Monday, 10,064 had been administered.

There are seven vaccine provides working with the city, and Angela Mora, director of the health department told ABC-7 that some have received the vaccine but aren't yet ready to administer them.

"I presume once the holidays are over, they are going to go full gear and then we will also start getting more vaccines," said Mora.

The faster the city can administer the vaccines, the more vaccines they get.

Also, with the vaccine distribution happening so fast, there were issues with getting an appointment.

Several ABC-7 viewers reached out saying the city's appointment website wasn't working. The site is running now, officials maintain.

Now that you can register for an appointment, but some are wondering when they will actually get that appointment.

"One of the challenges is that everybody wants the vaccine all at once and we don't have enough and we ask people to be very patient," said Mora.

Mora told ABC-7 that they hope to get more vaccines every week.

One they are ready, they will call you about 24 hours before your appointment to let you when and where to go, according to Mora.

You can register here to get on the city's vaccine list, or call 212-6843 (21-Covid).