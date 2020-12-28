Prominent El Paso infectious disease doctor tests positive for Covid-19
EL PASO, Texas -- One of the Borderland's most prominent experts on infectious diseases has contracted Covid-19.
Dr. Ogechika Alozie, the co-chair of the City of El Paso's Covid task force and a member of the Texas governor's infectious disease preparedness task force, told ABC-7 on Monday evening that he and another family member have tested positive for coronavirus.
Alozie said he is unaware how he contracted the virus, that he has observed infectious disease protocols rigorously, but somehow still contracted the virus.
The infectious disease expert said he came down with only a slight headache, but kept his distance from fellow healthcare workers and family for several days. He reiterated the importance of working with the city health department's contact-tracing team.
The irony is that Alozie was scheduled to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine less than 48 after his positive test result. In an abundance of caution, he has decided to put off his vaccination until early January.
Comments
4 Comments
“that he has observed infectious disease protocols rigorously, but somehow still contracted the virus.”
—
haahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha What I’ve been saying all along hahahahahahahahahahah I LOVE IT
Delanders it’s amazing how you find joy in misfortune. You are a true idiot. More interested in proving yourself than the well being of humanity. Your a human scum. A true Trumptard. This MD is in the front lines. Not hiding like all the fake military white maggots who milk the system. Dumbfuk.
Hopefully he will recover with few lasting effects. He has saved many lives in the last few months at Del Sol Hospital.
All El Pasoans are familiar with the military malingerers. The military pork workman’s comp. like delanders. Sit at home and get their puckered pasty face get fed by the taxpayer. The jodys.