Prominent El Paso infectious disease doctor tests positive for Covid-19

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- One of the Borderland's most prominent experts on infectious diseases has contracted Covid-19.

Dr. Ogechika Alozie, the co-chair of the City of El Paso's Covid task force and a member of the Texas governor's infectious disease preparedness task force, told ABC-7 on Monday evening that he and another family member have tested positive for coronavirus.

Alozie said he is unaware how he contracted the virus, that he has observed infectious disease protocols rigorously, but somehow still contracted the virus.

The infectious disease expert said he came down with only a slight headache, but kept his distance from fellow healthcare workers and family for several days. He reiterated the importance of working with the city health department's contact-tracing team.

The irony is that Alozie was scheduled to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine less than 48 after his positive test result. In an abundance of caution, he has decided to put off his vaccination until early January.