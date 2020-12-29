Colorado officials identify 1st U.S. case of highly infectious Covid-19 variant seen in Europe

Health

ELBERT COUNTY, Colorado -- According to ABC News, a Colorado man is believed to be the first known case of the highly infectious Covid-19 variant in the U.S.

On Tuesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis confirmed the same variant discovered overseas in Europe's United Kingdom now exists in Colorado.

State public health officials reported the infected patient is a man in his 20s, who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and has not traveled recently.

ABC affiliate KRDO said the Colorado State Laboratory that confirmed the diagnosis also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control of the case.

State health officials were working to identify any additional cases and contacts through contact-tracing efforts.

"The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all Covid-19 indicators, very closely," Polis tweeted.