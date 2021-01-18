Confusion for some around virus vaccination appointments at UMC

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman claims her elderly mother was turned away from getting a vaccination at University Medical Center on Monday after they had received a phone call scheduling an appointment.

Yolanda Miranda said she was confused and frustrated after UMC turned away her mom, Irene Dablia, 77, even though she was registered and given an appointment time.

Miranda had registered her mother and two aunts to get the Covid-19 vaccination at UMC. On Jan, 12, Miranda said they received a call that one of her aunts had an appointment the next day.

The next morning, Miranda received a second call saying that her mother and other aunt would also be getting the vaccine that day. But when they arrived, Miranda was told only her two aunts would get the vaccine.

Miranda says UMC confirmed to Miranda that her mom was registered and on the list, but she was not supposed to get it that day.

Miranda was told she would receive a call later that day to get an appointment time for her mother.

Five days later and Miranda said still no call had come, so she decided to bring her mother back to UMC to get some answers - only to be turned away once more and given a complaint form to fill out.

“It just seems like you hit a brick wall every time you try to come here and get help,” Miranda said