Well-known infectious disease expert resigns as Del Sol’s chief medical officer
EL PASO, Texas -- It’s official, Dr. Ogechika Alozie is leaving El Paso's Del Sol Medical Center.
Alozie, a well-respected infectious disease expert, was the hospital’s chief medical officer.
He also serves on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s state infectious disease preparedness task force.
Alozie and his wife contracted Covid-19 last month, but both have since recovered.
Del Sol sent the following statement to ABC-7 on Thursday:
“Dr. Ogechika Alozie is leaving Del sol Medical Center effective March 1st to pursue other opportunities, We are grateful for Dr. Alozie’s guidance and service as chief medical officer during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic during his tenure with us. We look forward to following his success in his next endeavor.”
