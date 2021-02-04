Skip to Content
Health
By
Updated
February 4, 2021 11:30 pm
Published 11:28 pm

Well-known infectious disease expert resigns as Del Sol’s chief medical officer

Dr. Ogechika Alozie is an El Paso infectious disease specialist.
KVIA
Dr. Ogechika Alozie is an El Paso infectious disease specialist.

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s official, Dr. Ogechika Alozie is leaving El Paso's Del Sol Medical Center.

Alozie, a well-respected infectious disease expert, was the hospital’s chief medical officer.

He also serves on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s state infectious disease preparedness task force.

Alozie and his wife contracted Covid-19 last month, but both have since recovered.

Del Sol sent the following statement to ABC-7 on Thursday:

“Dr. Ogechika Alozie is leaving Del sol Medical Center effective March 1st to pursue other opportunities, We are grateful for Dr. Alozie’s guidance and service as chief medical officer during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic during his tenure with us. We look forward to following his success in his next endeavor.”

Coronavirus / El Paso / News / Top Stories

Saul Saenz

El Paso native Saul Saenz is a veteran reporter who also hosts ABC-7 Extra.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content