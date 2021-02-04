Well-known infectious disease expert resigns as Del Sol’s chief medical officer

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s official, Dr. Ogechika Alozie is leaving El Paso's Del Sol Medical Center.

Alozie, a well-respected infectious disease expert, was the hospital’s chief medical officer.

He also serves on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s state infectious disease preparedness task force.

Alozie and his wife contracted Covid-19 last month, but both have since recovered.

Del Sol sent the following statement to ABC-7 on Thursday: