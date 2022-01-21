Disability Rights of Texas can help the disabled get a Covid-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas -- If you are disabled and need your Covid-19 vaccine there is an easier option to lines. Disability Rights of Texas is an organization that can help you get your vaccine if you cannot make it to one of the sites.

Executive director, Mary Faithfull, says the organization's mission is to "protect the rights of people with disabilities in a variety of ways — advocating on their behalf through the legal system, championing important laws and policies that advance their rights, and supporting the day-to-day service issues that affect the quality of their lives."

This includes helping the disabled get their vaccine.

Vaccine Access Navigators can help you sign up for the vaccine, find a ride to get a vaccine or arrange for the vaccine to be brought to you. The navigators are also available to answer any questions you may have about the vaccine.

One simple phone call can get you on your way to being fully vaccinated. You can call 1-800-880-8401 to start the process. You can also visit the Disability Rights of Texas website for more information.