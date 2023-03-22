Skip to Content
Health
By
today at 6:41 PM
Published 6:32 PM

A look at frontotemporal dementia and its effect on patients, caregivers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Actor Bruce Willis's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis has put a spotlight on the disease.

Former El Paso Mayor Carlos Ramirez also suffered from the disease. Shawna Scully, chief medical officer at Emergence Health Network, says dementia is a process in which the brain degrades.

People with the disease tend to be impulsive, overly emotional and very passionate about things to the point of it becoming pathological.

Scully says it's amazing how many caregivers tend to pass away before the person with dementia they care for dies.

Article Topic Follows: Health
Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content