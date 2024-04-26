Young boy is El Paso’s first flu death of the year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A boy under the age of 13 has died of the flu. The City of El Paso Department of Public Health says the boy, who is the first flu-related death confirmed in El Paso this year, had underlying health conditions. Officials are not identifying the boy or giving more information about his underlying conditions.

"It is extremely important that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu to protect themselves and those around them," said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

You can receive the vaccination at the following sites:

El Paso Community Clinic Ysleta, 110 Candelaria

El Paso Community Clinic Henderson, 721 S. Mesa

El Paso Community Clinic Northeast, 9566 Railroad

El Paso Community Clinic Westside, 7380 Remcon

"The Department of Public Health administers free vaccines by appointment only from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday," a city spokesperson stated Friday.

The flu causes thousands of hospitalizations each year and can be particularly dangerous for those 65 years and older, young children, people with chronic health conditions, and pregnant women.

The virus can cause serious complications like infection and pneumonia.

El Paso reported 722 flu cases from October to December 2023, up dramatically from the same time period in 2022, when the city reported 280 cases.