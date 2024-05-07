3 Indian nationals charged with killing Canadian Sikh separatist leader make first court appearance

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Two of the three men charged in the slaying of Canadian Sikh separatist leader Singh Nijjar in June made a brief first court appearance. His killing became the center of a diplomatic spat after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement. Kamalpreet Singh, Karan Brar and Karanpreet Singh have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. On Tuesday, Brar and Karanpreet appeared in court via a video link and agreed to a trial in English. They were ordered to appear in British Columbia Provincial Court again on May 21.

