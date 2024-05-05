Chaparral Middle School students triumph in MESA program

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KVIA) -- At Chaparral Middle School, stretching a small budget has long been a challenge, particularly for the MESA after-school program, aimed at helping students excel in math and science.

Despite limited resources, nine students participate in the program, competing at the state level with science-based projects aimed at making a positive impact on the world.

However, previous limitations in time and resources hindered their ability to fully dedicate themselves to their projects.

Fundraising efforts were essential, requiring significant time and effort.

Now, thanks to state funding provided to the MESA program in New Mexico, students can focus more on their projects and less on fundraising.

This additional funding has already yielded impressive results, with three Chaparral students earning first, second, and third place at the state competition.

Their projects range from an app to track student meal consumption to a device measuring heart rate and oxygen for infants, showcasing their ingenuity and dedication to addressing real-world issues.

With aspirations to compete nationally in San Diego, these students are proving that even with previous limited resources, they can achieve remarkable success.

Thanks to the state funding allocated by Willie Madrid, New Mexico State Representative, to the MESA program, they now have the resources needed to fully dedicate themselves to their projects and excel in their endeavors.

Under the guidance of their teacher, who has seen students win nationals four times in the past seven years, they continue to excel.

For those interested in supporting their endeavors, information on donating can be found by reaching out to Chaparral Middle School.