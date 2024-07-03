Texas Tech Health El Paso Chief Resident receives prestigious award

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso Chief Resident Dr. I. Lee Swinney Jr. received the Raleigh Ross Scholar Award from the Texas Surgical Society for demonstrating great skill and dedication in the field. This prestigious award is given to one surgical resident each year.

Dr. Swinney Jr. received the award in April during the Texas Surgical Society's 212th annual meeting in Tyler, Texas.

In a statement following the announcement of his acheivement, Dr. Swinney says,

“I’m deeply honored to receive this scholarship and to be recognized by such a respected institution. This award is not only a personal achievement but a testament to the rigorous training and dedication provided at Texas Tech Health El Paso.”

A $12,000 grant will be going towards Texas Tech El Paso's Department of Surgery residency program. Texas Tech Health El Paso says the grant will go towards workshops, simulation labs, and guest lectures to enhance students' academia.