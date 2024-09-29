Prostate Cancer: Risks, symptoms, and the need for early detection

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, following skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, all men are at risk for developing the disease, but certain factors can increase that risk.

Dr. Michael Sebesta, a urologist, explains that the disease develops in the prostate gland, a key part of the male reproductive system. He stresses that abnormal cells can grow and spread, potentially becoming life-threatening if not detected early.

“Generally, it's men who are over 40 or 50,” Sebesta said, adding that about 250,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in the U.S., and around 35,000 die from it.

One of the biggest challenges with prostate cancer is the lack of symptoms in its early stages. Sebesta says signs such as slow urination or frequent trips to the bathroom often only appear when the disease has advanced.

Prostate cancer is commonly detected through a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. If elevated, it may lead to a biopsy for a definitive diagnosis.

Sebesta emphasizes the importance of regular screenings, which should include both a PSA blood test and a rectal exam. “These tests can be lifesaving,” he said.