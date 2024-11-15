Skip to Content
Health

Free flu shots Saturday at Abundant

By
New
Published 5:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Abundant will host a free flu shot event in East El Paso on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content