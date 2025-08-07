Skip to Content
Health

Mosquitoes in El Paso’s Upper Valley test positive for West Nile Virus

Deep Look / CC BY-SA 4.0
By
New
Published 1:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some mosquitoes in the Upper Valley have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

The virus, which spreads through mosquito bites, can be especially dangerous for people who are elderly or who have underlying medical conditions.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health says that residents can help prevent the spread of WNV by using repellents while outdoors, dressing with long sleeves and pants, limiting outside activity to the time around dusk and dawn, and draining standing water to limit mosquito reproduction.

WNV symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands.

"Eight out of 10 people infected with the WNV will not develop symptoms," health department officials say. "However, 1 in 5 people who are infected develop West Nile fever, an illness that includes a fever and other symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system and about 1 out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal."

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content