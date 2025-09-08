First case of Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso's Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus (WNV) in the county this year.

The patient, a man in his 80s from the 79932 ZIP code, which includes part of El Paso's Upper Valley is hospitalized with the severe form of the virus, which affects the nervous system.

In 2024, El Paso recorded two Neuroinvasive WNV cases, including one death. The other patient was hospitalized.

West Nile Virus spreads to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes, which contract the virus after feeding on infected birds. While most people infected never develop symptoms, about one in five may experience West Nile fever, marked by headache, fatigue, joint pain, or rash. Severe cases can lead to brain inflammation, neurological complications, and in rare instances, death.

Public health officials warn that older adults and those with chronic conditions—including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, or a history of organ transplantation—face the highest risk of serious illness. Roughly one in 150 infections progresses to severe disease, with about 10 percent of those cases proving fatal.

Officials are also monitoring St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE), another mosquito-borne illness that can cause brain inflammation and severe neurological symptoms, particularly in older adults. Like WNV, there is no vaccine or specific treatment for SLE.

Mosquitoes in ZIP codes 79932 and 79936 have recently tested positive for both WNV and SLE.

Health officials are urging residents to follow these guidelines to prevent mosquito bites, known as the "Four Ds":

DEET – Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone.



Residents can also mosquito-proof their homes by installing or repairing window and door screens. To report standing water or mosquito breeding sites, call (915) 212-6000 or dial 311. Additional prevention resources are available at EPHealth.com under the Be Climate Ready tab.