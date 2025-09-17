Texas Tech Health El Paso breaks ground on Fox Cancer Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is celebrating the groundbreaking of the Fox Cancer Center, El Paso's first comprehensive cancer center.

Texas Tech Health El Paso, along with its hospital partner University Medical Center of El Paso, describes the new facility as "transformative" for the Borderplex region.

The new cancer center is being built near the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine on the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus. Once built, the Fox Cancer Center will be the largest cancer and specialty care building project in the Texas Tech University System's history. The building is expected to be 350,000 square feet.

University, community, and health leaders are set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning. The school also invited cancer patients to attend the event.

"A special announcement of a gift supporting the future of cancer care in our Borderplex will also be shared," a school spokesperson shared about the ceremony.

"The Fox Cancer Center will be the first comprehensive cancer center to serve our West Texas region," the spokesperson explained. "Once completed, the center will bring together cancer imaging, treatment, research, clinical trials and preventive outreach programs under one roof."