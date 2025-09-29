Group 1 Automotive gifts $300,000 to benefit Fox Cancer Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today Group 1 Automotive announced a gift benefiting Texas Tech Health El Paso's Building Hope Capital Campaign, which raises funds for the construction of the Fox Cancer Center.

The automotive group gifted $300,000. The cancer center's café will now be named after Group 1 Automotive.

Once built, the Fox Cancer Center will be the Borderland's first comprehensive cancer center. It will offer imaging, clinical trial, and treatment services all in one place, limiting the need for cancer patients to leave the region for care.

"The gift highlights Group 1 Automotive’s commitment to strengthening the El Paso community, home to six of its dealerships, and reflects the company’s broader dedication to supporting the communities it serves," a spokesperson for Texas Tech Health El Paso explained. "It also honors the longtime friendship between Daryl Kenningham and Steve Fox, who share a commitment to improving cancer care for El Paso families. Fox himself was a cancer warrior who successfully battled cancer."