RAIZ Federal Credit Union grants El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation $25,000 for Ketogenic Epilepsy Therapy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- RAIZ Federal Credit Union granted the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation $25,000. The grant supports Project KETO: Ketogenic Epilepsy Therapy Optimization for Children.

The funding will help eliminate cost barriers for medically necessary ketogenic formula, education, and staff training. It will help children with drug-resistant epilepsy across the Borderland.

“While we are already providing ketogenic metabolic therapy to children in the Borderplex, this grant will allow us to expand our access and support patients that may otherwise be unable to utilize this therapy,” said Dr. Alexandria Melendez-Zaidi, MD, Pediatric Neurologist at EPCH. “Project KETO is more than a clinical program; it’s a commitment to equity, innovation, and better outcomes for children in our region. It is a part of our bigger goal in building a comprehensive neurosciences department at El Paso Children’s Hospital.”