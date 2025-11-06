Skip to Content
UTEP dedicates terrace to PDN Health Foundation

By
Published 6:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, UTEP dedicated a terrace to the Paso del Norte (PDN) Health Foundation.

Officials say the dedication ceremony highlights UTEP and the PDN Health Foundation's 30-year partnership aiming at making El Paso healthier.

Since its inception, PDN has granted more than $38 million to UTEP in support of health education.

UTEP is dedicating the terrace of its health sciences and nursing building as the Paso del Norte Health Foundation Terrace. This is this is a place where students gather outside the health sciences building and it's it's an appropriate place to name the terrace for the Paso del Norte Health Foundation in honor of the collaboration that we've had over the last 30 years and also our partnership going forward.

The most recent grant from PDN to UTEP totaled $4.5 million for the university's nursing program.

