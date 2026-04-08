Husband and wife surgeons working to treat rising diabetes cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two surgeons at Texas Tech Health El Paso are working to reduce amputations and improve outcomes for patients living with diabetes and complex lower-extremity conditions.

Dr. Marina Tony and Dr. Joshua Ekladios focus on limb preservation, reconstruction, trauma care and expanding access to treatment in a region with significant health disparities.

The couple said their shared commitment to patient care and service to underserved communities led them to pursue both a professional and personal partnership.

“We met in Miami through mutual friends,” podiatric surgeon Dr. Marina Tony said. “Over time, our shared interests in medicine, patient care, and service to underserved populations led to both a professional connection and a shared vision for our future work.”

Their arrival comes as diabetes continues to impact the region at higher rates than the state average. According to the Texas Diabetes Council, about 12.7 percent of adults in Texas have been diagnosed with diabetes, while El Paso County’s rate is estimated at 15 percent.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive, patient-centered lower extremity care that spans deformity correction, wound management, limb salvage and foot and ankle trauma,” Dr. Tony said. “By addressing complex conditions early and comprehensively, we hope to reduce preventable amputations and help patients regain mobility, function and quality of life.”

Dr. Joshua Ekladios grew up in South Florida and comes from a family of physicians.

“I was growing up very interested in sports,” Ekladios said. “Being able to tie those kinds of interests into sports medicine and podiatric surgery was something that highlighted both of those passions.”

Tony’s path was shaped by her upbringing in Egypt and Libya, where she saw firsthand the effects of untreated deformities and limb loss. She later moved to the United States and taught herself English, eventually pursuing a career in medicine.

“Collaborative teamwork, where the patient is put first, is what really drove us (to El Paso),” Tony said.

The pair treat a wide range of conditions, from routine diabetic foot care and bunions to severe trauma and complex reconstructions. They often work together on cases, combining their expertise to improve outcomes.

“We will see and do essentially everything,” Ekladios said. “From preventative diabetic care to major limb salvage and reconstruction to avoid aggressive amputation.”

They emphasized that diabetes related complications often develop over years and are frequently tied to broader health and socioeconomic factors, including limited access to care.

“Diabetes is a silent killer,” Ekladios said. “By the time we see patients, it is often in the emergency room with major infections or deformities that have developed over time.”

Tony said a team-based approach is critical, involving specialists in primary care, endocrinology, vascular surgery and infectious disease.

“It is a very well-studied fact that collaborative care can prevent up to 50 percent of amputations,” Tony said. “I tell patients, let me be the first to start that team.”

Both physicians said education is a key part of their work, helping patients understand the seriousness of their conditions and the steps needed to improve outcomes.

They also highlighted the importance of family support during recovery, especially for patients undergoing major reconstruction.

Despite the challenges, the surgeons said patient outcomes and feedback make the work rewarding.

Tony recalled one patient who regained the ability to walk after a complex procedure.

“She told me her family mentioned my name at Thanksgiving because her mom was able to walk again,” Tony said. “That is the kind of impact that stays with you.”

Ekladios said patients often appreciate the approachable, collaborative care the couple provides.

“At the end of the day, our job is to get them back to their daily activities,” Ekladios said. “We talk to them like we would our own family.”