Texas Attorney General investigating protein powder manufacturers over alleged lead detection

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into protein powder manufacturers because of worries over heavy metals allegedly found in the powders.

Paxton alleged metals like lead and cadmium were found in popular protein powders.

The FDA said there is no known safe level of lead exposure. Chronic exposure has been linked to immune suppression, kidney damage, elevated blood pressure and other issues, according to Paxton.

He said Consumer Reports and the Clean Label Project tested popular protein powders and shakes. On average, plant-based powders had lead levels nine-times higher than those made with dairy proteins like whey, the attorney general said.

After testing 160 powder products, 47% exceeded limits for toxic heavy metals in a single serving, the attorney general said.

"Protein is a vital macronutrient for human health, and Texans deserve clean protein powders without having to worry whether the products contain heavy metals or other harmful chemicals," Attorney General Paxton said.

In the investigation announcement, Paxton did not name which manufacturers or protein products are under investigation.

The attorney general said he's investigating manufacturers for possible violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The investigation will look into whether the companies falsely marketed or misrepresented product safety.

Thursday, the attorney general said he's investigating the popular energy drink, Alani Nu, and whether its marketing targets children. That investigation also looks into whether Celsius and Alani mislead customers in violation of the DTPA.