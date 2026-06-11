New Mexico reports 1st case of human plague in 2026

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Santa Fe County woman died from plague, the New Mexico Department of Health said Thursday. It was the first human case reported in the state in 2026.

Plague is a bacterial disease rodents carry. NMDOH said it's found in the western United States and is generally transmitted to humans through infected flea bites from rodents or pets. It can also be transmitted by direct contact with infected animals.

People can transfer the disease by coughing if they have plague in their lungs, NMDOH said.

NMDOH said it reached out to people in close contact with the woman and will look into whether they have symptoms and determine the risk.

Plague symptoms include sudden fever, chills, headache and weakness, NMDOH said. It advised to look out for painful swelling of the lymph node in the groin, armpit or neck areas.

NMDOH recommends preventing plague with the following methods:

Avoid sick or dead rodents and rabbits, including their nests

Clean up areas near your home where rodents live (junk piles, abandoned vehicles, etc.)

Keep hay, wood and compost away from your home

Use insect repellent with DEET when outside

Ask a veterinarian about flea control products for your pets, since not all are safe for cats, dogs and children

See a doctor if you have a sudden and severe fever

In 2025, New Mexico reported three human plague cases, according to NMDOH.

In 2026, three dogs have been diagnosed with plague. In 2025, One cat and four dogs had plague, NMDOH said.