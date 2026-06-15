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New screwworm rule requires ‘Screwwom-Freedom Certificate’ for dogs crossing from Juárez

John Kucharski, USDA, MGN
By
New
Published 11:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is requiring dogs crossing the border into the U.S. to have a Screwworm-Freedom Certificate.

According to the USDA, before dogs can enter the United States, they must:

  1. Seek a veterinary exam and treatment
  2. Get a Screwworm-Freedom certificate
  3. Show the certificate at the port of entry

The screwworm-freedom certificate states:

  • The dog has been inspected for screwworm within 5 days before shipment to the United States.
  • The dog is screwworm free.
  • Or the dog was infested with screwworm, held in quarantine and treated until free from screwworm before leaving the region.

The certificate costs about $80 or 1500 pesos and only lasts for five days.

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Nina Gallegos

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