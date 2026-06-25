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El Paso nonprofits receive grants to boost healthcare, food access

KVIA / File
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Published 11:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three El Paso nonprofits earned money to improve access to healthcare, nutrition and preventive services across the region. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas said it awarded grants to improve health outcomes in the state.

El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and ProAction (Immunize El Paso) earned some of BCBSTX's grants.

BCBSTX said border communities like El Paso face obstacles to accessing healthcare and food. These local programs help address those gaps by taking care of local neighborhoods.

BCBS said the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation supports pediatric diabetes management programs in English and Spanish. It also has a teaching kitchen so families can build healthy habits to take home.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger expanded its emergency food distribution program, which feeds 1,500 people every day, according to the BCBSTX. It offers food through its market, mobile distribution, partner pantries and home delivery for seniors.

ProAction helps underserved communities get vaccines, BCBSTX said. It's expected to give 40,000 immunizations for people across the Borderplex region.

Article Topic Follows: Health
el paso
El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation
el pasoans fighting hunger
ProAction

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Gabrielle Lopez

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