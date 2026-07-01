Texas agriculture secretary calls for FDA approval for medicated livestock feed amid NWS outbreak

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Agriculture Secretary Sid Miller is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow ivermectin in medicated livestock feed amid a New World screwworm outbreak.

Ivermectin can treat some infections caused by parasitic worms.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported 29 NWS cases in the U.S. -- all in Texas and New Mexico. Nine of those are inactive.

Secretary Miller said the Texas Grain and Feed Association requested the FDA's authorization to allow the treatment for cattle and other livestock prone to NWS. He added, feed-based treatment would help protect free-ranging deer and other wildlife.

"Texas ranchers are fighting for their livelihoods and the security of the American food supply. They don't have time to wait," Commissioner Miller said in a statement. "We've already seen this parasite spread across multiple Texas counties in just a few weeks. Every day we delay is another day the New World screwworm gains ground. We need every effective weapon available, and we need it now."

Miller said the FDA recently allowed injectable ivermectin, but said it's not sufficient for large-scale ranching seen in Texas.

He argued feed-based treatment would allow producers to protect livestock quicker.

The Texas Department of Agriculture wants the FDA also establish dosing and withdrawal guidelines and expedite a review with the USDA, Miller said.

Miller said the infrastructure is already in place since the Texas Grain and Feed Association has committed to manufacture and give out medicated feed. It just needs federal approval.