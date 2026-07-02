CDC monitors ‘severe’ diarrhea-causing illness in US

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring 145 cases of a parasitic illness, cyclosporiasis, in the United States that can cause severe diarrhea.

As of June 16, 145 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in 17 states in the U.S. with no deaths reported, the CDC said. Forty-five of those cases were in people who ate or draink food or water that made them sick while traveling outside of the U.S.

According to a CDC map showing where the 145 people lived since May 1, 11-30 of them live in Texas. Most of them (31-80) live in New York.

According to the CDC, investigations are looking into potential sources of the illness.

The cyclosporiasis season is considered May 1-Aug. 31, which is when cases rise, the CDC said.

The CDC encourages healthcare providers and the public to inform local health departments about potential cases and clusters of the disease so appropriate action can be taken to prevent additional cases.

ABC-7 will speak to a local doctor to find out how this illness will affect El Paso.

This is a developing story.