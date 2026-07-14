New World screwworm detected in Chihuahua, Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, the Department of Rural Development (SDR) in Chihuahua, Mexico confirmed the state's first case of New World screwworm in Parral. That's just more than six hours driving south of Juarez.

NWS feeds off living flesh of livestock. As of Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said there are 17 active cases -- all of which are in Texas.

As part of the federal and state protocol, specialized personnel are already working to sanitize the Parral ranch where the case was detected by cleaning and treating it, officials said.

Additionally, a 20-kilometer radius focal zone and a 40-kilometer radius will be addressed, according to officials. Activities will include inspections, antiparasitic drug application, installation of fly-monitoring traps and livestock checks on neighboring properties.

Officials said work is also being carried out in collaboration with the Mexico-United States Commission for the Prevention of Foot-and-Mouth Disease and other Exotic Animal Diseases (CPA) and U.S. authorities to contain this case and prevent the pest from spreading.

SDR Head of Livestock Juan Carlos Flores Márquez said in accordance with new national sanitary regulations, all livestock entering or leaving Chihuahua must carry a certificate confirming the administration of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug.

Animals destined for slaughter must also undergo the required physical inspection to strengthen the control of livestock movement and safeguard the state's animal health status, officials said.