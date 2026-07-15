Cyclosporiasis case reported in El Paso; officials say risk is low

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the El Paso Public Health Department said a man in his 60s tested positive for cyclosporiasis in June -- marking the first case in the city this year.

According to Dr. Hector Ocaranza, cyclosporiasis is related to gastrointestinal symptoms, such as abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

He said for those with a normal immune system, the symptoms may resolve by themselves without treatment.

Health officials said there's no need to panic.

The man wasn't hospitalized, and officials said his case isn't linked to the current outbreak in other states.

Authorities said a few isolated cases are reported in El Paso every year, and the risk to the community remains low.

"Talk to your doctor, see what else needs to be happening and the physicians, they need to have a high index of suspicion," Dr. Ocaranza said. "That's why you need to tell them all your science symptoms. And in particular, if you travel somewhere and specially to those areas that are affected by the outbreak."

Health officials urge the public to wash fruits and vegetables, avoid untreated water and see a doctor if you develop persistent diarrhea.

They said you should also wash your hands frequently and avoid swimming if you're experiencing these symptoms.