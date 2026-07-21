Use the ‘4 Ds’ to avoid bites during peak mosquito season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso said residents play a key role in keeping the community safe from mosquito breeding sites. Recent rainstorms have increased mosquito activity across the city, and the city's Vector Control Program of the Code Enforcement Department wants to teach residents to reduce them.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza told ABC-7 during mosquito season, residents need to pay attention to practicing prevention. He said mosquitoes can carry viruses like West Nile and Zika.

The city's Vector Control Program said residents can follow these steps. Dr. Ocaranza called them the "Four Ds:"

DEET: Use insect repellents that have DEET. The ingredient makes it hard for mosquitoes to smell humans, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Repellant bottles will say if it has DEET.

Dr. Ocaranza said babies shouldn't use DEET since they have sensitive skin. Those with sensitive skin should talk to a doctor or physician for alternatives.

DRESS: Wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outside.

DUSK & DAWN: Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or avoid outdoor activities during this time.

DRAIN: Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet bowls and birdbaths. After it rains or after watering the lawn, residents should toss standing water.

A repellant bottle with a DEET ingredient label.

(Courtesy: KVIA)

Ginny Castaneda from the Vector Control Program said this mosquito has been slower than usual and the program has seen less captures. However, she said preventing mosquito breeding "starts with you."

An example of stagnant water -- where mosquitos can breed -- is a small puddle under a bridge at Memorial Park.

(Courtesy: KVIA)

While the Vector Control Program handles mosquito breeding areas in city properties, Castaneda said it's residents' responsibilities to apply the Four Ds to their personal properties.

She said it only takes a small amount of water -- about the size of a soda can -- for mosquitoes to start their breeding process.

During a mosquito abatement demonstration, the city scooped a small puddle under a park bridge and caught several mosquitoes.