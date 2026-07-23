Hospitals of Providence opens new weight loss center in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the Hospitals of Providence announced a new weight loss center and medical office located in West El Paso.

A ribbon cutting unveiled the Weight Loss Center West in conjunction with Providence Medical Partners General Surgery and Weight Management, according to THOP. It'll help more patients access care for surgical and weight loss services.

THOP said the weight loss center is the only hospital in El paso to have a national accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program by the American College of Surgeons.

The program includes a range of resources with surgical options, weight loss medicine options, support groups and nutritional counseling, according to THOP.

“I am really excited and proud to be a part of this new center that can help patients in need of specialized care from weight loss goals or patients in need of surgical care,” said Dr. Benjamin Clapp.

Dr. Clapp will lead the weight loss center as the medical director, THOP said. He said the center customizes plans for patients, including weight loss, mobility increase, reducing medications needed due to obesity and other treatments.

"The universe of weight loss and all of the tools available continue to evolve over time, and so this is our commitment to continue that evolution supporting our patients on their journey to success," Victoria Gonzalez, CEO of THOP Memorial Campus said.

THOP's Weight Loss Center West is located at 4532 N. Mesa St.